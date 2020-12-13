Neighbors help family in need make Christmas special

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita neighborhood came together to help a family in need this holiday season.

Neighbors found out a family needed some extra help this year for Christmas. With seven children and two of them terminally ill, bills were piling up in the home.

That’s when Beth Rush reached out to other neighbors to see if they would be willing to help.

The family says they were not expecting all the gifts.

“I signed up with the neighbors for a secret Santa exchange and I was excited to give to somebody else. It wasn’t going to be much because we can’t afford much, but instead they turned it on us and the whole neighborhood adopted us,” Heather Sims said.

The organizer said she was happy with how it turned out.

“We have wonderful people in our neighborhood,” Rush said. “It’s just unbelievable what our neighborhood did for this family.”

The family said they were thankful for all the people who stepped in to help during this difficult time.

