Salina Police Officer stabbed, expected to make full recovery

Stabbing and police lights graphic.
By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department said an officer was stabbed just after midnight Sunday.

On Facebook, the department said the officer was attempting to make an arrest in the 2100 block of Meadowlark. A physical confrontation ensued and the officer was stabbed in his torso with a knife by the suspect. The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested.

Miguel Alberto Tostado was charged with Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer and other felony charges.

He is currently in custody at the Saline County Jail.

The officer was transported to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

