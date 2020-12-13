Snow chances return on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather will return in just a few days with another chance for snow on Tuesday for most of the state of Kansas.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the teens and 20s. We’ll have a cold start to the work week with highs in the afternoon only reaching the 30s to lower 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy. It will be breezy too, especially for western Kansas, where gusts could reach 35-45 mph.

Snow chances will arrive in northwestern Kansas Monday night. This will move to the east, into most of western Kansas by early Tuesday morning. Central Kansas will get the chance for some snow late in the morning, but especially in the afternoon through the early evening. This will come to an end before midnight, leaving a few inches of accumulation for some (especially in the west).

Our highs will stay chilly, in the 30s, through Wednesday. By Thursday, highs will warm into the upper 40s and we’ll stay that way into the first half of the weekend. By the time the next weekend wraps up, highs will get into the lower 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Snow, especially in the afternoon/evening. Wind: SE/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 34.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 21. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 23. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 31. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 26. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.