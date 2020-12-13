Snow winding down, skies clearing by afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (9 A.M. Update) Snow is winding down across most of Kansas this morning as the winter storm system continues to move southeast into Oklahoma and Texas. Impressive snowfall totals overnight through the early morning with reports of 6 to 14 inches across southwest Kansas. Most reports in south-central Kansas range from a light dusting (Wichita 0.4″) to 2-4″ southwest of the city. Clouds will move out through the afternoon and sunshine will return. Temperatures will remain in the 30s and low 40s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Under clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens for most of the state with only a few areas staying in the lower 20s. After a cold start and some sunshine during the morning, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker. Cloudy skies through the afternoon Monday, with a snow chances increasing across western Kansas Monday night. Highs will only reach the 30s and low 40s Monday, with the coldest readings in areas with snow cover.

Our next weather system moves in Tuesday spreading snow across Kansas throughout the day. This system is taking a similar track to the last storm and will likely have similar snowfall amounts across Kansas. Look for updated snowfall forecast for Tuesday, in additional updates this afternoon and tonight. Highs remain in the 30s through Wednesday with 40s and low 50s possible by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Snow ending early, (trace - 1″ Wichita) then clearing by afternoon. Wind: N 5-15. High: 36.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 20.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 35.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 26.

Tue: High: 34. Light snow developing through the day.

Wed: High: 36. Low: 18. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 45. Low: 22. Sunny, becoming cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 28. Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 52. Low: 26. Mostly sunny.

