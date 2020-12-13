South central Kansas town to no longer be without grocery store

OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The town of Oxford lost it’s only grocery store last year, forcing residents to travel miles away to get their food and other essential goods.

One family is determined to change that.

With their only grocery store gone, the town, settled between Wellington and Winfield, is now considered a food desert. The nearest grocery store is a 30 minute round trip.

“It was definitely nicer having the store here in town,” Doug Elliott, who lives in the town, said.

The Gilliland family will soon change that.

“We know it’s a need. It’s not a want, it’s a necessity,” Stacie Gilliland said.

The Gilliland family is reopening the town’s former grocery store, Hometown Market, next week.

“We started at the end of September, been working through paperwork, contracts, getting suppliers lined up,” Beau Gilliland said.

For the past week, the family has been cleaning and stocking up shelves to make sure people have the essentials they need in Oxford – and the community is thrilled.

In addition, Oxford residents will be spending money in their own community instead of others.

“It’ll continue to help grow this community.”

The grand opening for the market is Wednesday morning.

