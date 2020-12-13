Wichita Police Department gives gifts and meals to families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department held its 12th annual holiday feast Sunday.

This is an event set up for police officers to choose families they come across throughout the year, and see what they can do to help them.

Families in need are provided with meals and Christmas gifts.

“It’s been a rough year. We have a family, a grandparent raising ten grand kids. Money is tight. Jobs are tight, and we’d figure this is the year to make an impact on them. We’re doing what we can,” Sgt. Kenneth Kimble with the Wichita Police Department said.

“I was so happy because I’m on a fifth income. I’m a single grandparent. That helps out a lot and I was so, so happy that they did that for me and my grandkids,” Alice Collin said.

Officers said they are happy to make this Christmas a good one for families.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.