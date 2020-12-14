After abrupt end to season, Wichita Cowboys take 2nd place at Nationals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After tragedy brought the Wichita Cowboys youth football team’s season to an abrupt end, the 7th grade team got an invite to play in the American Football National Championship in Florida. The team took second, and made it back to Wichita Sunday where friends and family welcomed them home.

“With everything we’ve been through this year, for us to make our way to the national championship and make it to the championship game out of 32 teams and to be able to take second place in the nation is an amazing accomplishment for these boys,” Wichita Cowboys Head Coach A.J. Bohannon said.

“I’m extremely proud; it’s been a long season and a long journey and we were able to go down to Florida and place second it maybe not be what we wanted, but that’s what we got and I think everyone gave 100% during that game,” Wichita Cowboys player Peyton Norwood said.

“It’s been a lot of adversity but I always taught these boys you get knocked down seven times you stand up eight, so it’s a testament to how many times these boys stood up and they stood tall all year even to the last game,” Bohannon said.

“It’s just been struggles and problems everything was stacked up against us and we found a way to work through its all,” Norwood said.

The team raised hundreds of dollars to be able to make the trip and say they’re grateful for the support from the community.

“I want to thank everyone who donated to the team and helped us get to Florida, just a big thank you,” Norwood said.

“For us to be able to go to the national championship and do what we’ve done, it’s a testament to all these boys hard work and a testament to the city. It takes a village and a village stood up to help these boys get there,” Bohannon said.

