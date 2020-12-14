Advertisement

Bitter cold, but quiet start to the day for Kansas

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a snowy Sunday, it is a quiet, but bitterly cold start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens feel even colder with a brisk breeze. Despite increasing clouds, temperatures will top-out in the near normal upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon.

The break from wintry conditions will be brief as our next weather maker moves in tomorrow. A storm system like the one we had on Sunday will quickly sweep through the state. Light to moderate snow is likely across all of Kansas with 2-4 inches of accumulation expected over western Kansas, and an inch or two over central and eastern Kansas.

Area roads will be fine today but will turn snow-packed toward Tuesday morning across western Kansas. The Tuesday morning commute will be normal in south-central Kansas, but roads will turn slushy during the afternoon/evening drive.

Warmer weather returns to the state by the end of week as highs top-out in the 40s. Any snow on the ground in your backyard will be history by the weekend, if not sooner, as temperatures trend into the 50s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; snow likely in the afternoon. Wind: E/NE 10-15. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Evening snow, then clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 21.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 23. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 31. Increasing clouds; breezy.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 29. Windy with a sun and cloud mix.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 26. Sunny.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; milder.

