Etienne honored by AAC

Tyson Etienne vs OSU
Tyson Etienne vs OSU(Wichita State)
By WSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - For the second straight week, Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne is a member of the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Etienne – a sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – continued his hot start with 19 points in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging a team-high 19.7 points with nine three-pointers through the first three games of the 2020-21 season.

Wichita State (1-2) plays twice this week. Tuesday’s game at Tulsa (6 p.m. CT) airs on ESPNU. Catch Friday’s recently-added home game with Emporia State (also 6 p.m.) on ESPN+.

