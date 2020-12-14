Gov. Kelly to announce next second-in-command Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s another busy week for the state of Kansas.

The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the state early this week. The first shipment is expected to include 24,000 doses with upwards of 150,000 by the end of the month.

Along with that, Monday, Governor Laura Kelly will name her new Lieutenant Governor.

That person will replace Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, who will become the next Kansas Treasurer in the new year, replacing Treasurer Jake LaTurner - elected to Congress in November.

“I think the time is now,” said Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chairman Joseph Shepard.

In a letter sent to Governor Kelly, Shepard asks that the next Lt. Governor be a qualified person of color.

“I’m a proud supporter of Gov. Kelly; I’m also a proud African American Black man who believes that it’s important to see people of color represented in positions of authority,” he said.

Shepard added, “I’m not asking the governor to just consider someone on the merits of the color of their skin, but truly on the content of their character and also on their qualifications.”

In a year when communities of color have faced disparities, Shepard said it’s important to have someone in the executive branch that can serve as a representative.

“After all that we’ve experienced and how communities of color of disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, unemployment, racial and social injustice,” Shepard said, “what better than to say it’s time to ensure that we have this voice at the table to provide these experiences first hand and impact the policies and laws we put in place.”

Shepard said there are a number of people of color in the Kansas Senate or House along with local leaders he thinks will be well suited for the office of Lt. Governor.

“The message that it will send is that as Kansas continues to evolve that we have leadership who recognized that our leadership from the bottom up should be reflective of the evolving diversity we see in our state,” he said.

As the state will soon see the COVID-19 vaccine arrive, its rollout also means reaching out to all Kansans.

Shepard said, especially in communities of color, a person of color in the Lt. Governor’s office could bridge the gap between those communities and the government.

“Black people were tested on throughout our history for vaccine along with animals. We were compared to animals. So, when you talk about that and when you see how that is translated into today, a lot of people are very afraid. Those are valid concerns because of the historical context of what we’ve been told and what we’ve seen throughout history of how African Americans have been treated, in terms of being tested for vaccines.” Shepard said, “Will I take the vaccine, absolutely, because I trust our scientists, but the truth of the matter is a lot of people haven’t been granted the opportunity to build up that level of trust with the government, and that is the case for a lot of communities of color, particularly low socioeconomic communities of color.”

The vaccine itself will be offered at no cost, but providers may charge an administrative fee; however, no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

