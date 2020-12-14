Holiday shopping set to break e-commerce records in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You have less than two weeks left to get your Christmas shopping done and some stores are busy, even during a pandemic, as people cross gifts off their lists.

Holiday shopping might look a little different this year, but it has not slowed down.

Shoppers Caitlyn Wagner said, “Busy, way too busy.” “Yes, grandma has a lot of gifts under there,” said Kyra Curtis.

Shopper Mandy Davis said, “I feel like it kind of depends on the day that you go to the store and what time. Weekends are probably more crazy and busy.”

But some shoppers said that they haven’t noticed stores being very crowded or busy this holiday season. They feel like more people are taking advantage of online shopping this year.

“I think Christmas shopping this year is more online. I don’t think they’ve been super packed,” said Davis.

Another shopper Irene Hadley said, “No, most of the stores we’ve been in have not been too, they haven’t been overly packed or anything like that. So, I think it’s probably been a little less than most years. It’s definitely not the crowd you normally see.”

“To me, it’s been a little less busy than usual, I think. Due to the online shopping. I feel like that’s been the big way to go this year,” said Jon Borboa as he was leaving a store.

This holiday season, Adobe Analytics expects online sales to surge 33% compared to 2019; since more people are staying home this year due to COVID concerns.

“We all try to prevent the spread and we know how that’s going. So I’m thinking people are shopping online,” said Borboa.

“Everyone being scared and scared to get out and be around other people,” said Davis. “My parents definitely more so because they’re in the older generation and I think that they’re the ones that are kind of not wanting to go to places very much.”

Caitlyn Wagner said, “Yes and no. My grandma is, she’s not going out very much. But we’re young so might as well get out and go, get our shopping done.” “Might as well,” said Kyra Curtis.

