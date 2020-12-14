Advertisement

Make-A-Wish recipient gives back by donating hair to Locks of Love

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News first introduced you to Samantha Martinez last year when her Make-A-Wish came true. The foundation grants children with critical illnesses across the U.S. a wish on average every 34 minutes.

Samantha’s wish was to get braces a year ago, and now she wants to pay it forward.

She cut her long hair and is donating it to Locks of Love for a wig for a child with cancer.

She said she just wanted to do something for others.

“I remember when my grandma got cancer, all her hair fell off and … little kids are going through that. As a little kid you’re supposed to feel like a princess. Princesses in books have gorgeous long hair and having cancer, you can’t have long hair and to be able to get a wig or something that you could put in your hair that makes you feel pretty helps.”

This month makes it a year since Samantha got her wish granted.

Make-A-Wish recipient gives back by donating hair to Locks of Love
