Man shot, killed in SE Wichita

One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died following a shooting in southeast Wichita.

Wichita police said around 4 p.m., a UPS driver called 911 about a shooting in the 9300 block of East Funston, near Harry and Webb Road. Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-20s who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers learned the man had been in front of a house where he was found talking to someone in a car. It’s not clear if that car is connected to the shooting. Officers are searching the neighborhood for witnesses and home surveillance video.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

