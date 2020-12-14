Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr resigns, last day just before Christmas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH) - President Donald Trump announced the resignation of U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday.

The president said he and Barr have had a good relationship and that he has “done an outstanding job.”

Barr will be leaving the White House just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family, according to the president.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting Attorney General.

