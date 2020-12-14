Advertisement

Royals sign Greg Holland

(WOWT)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Royals release) - The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland, 35, went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) in 28 appearances with the Royals in 2020. The right hander ranked fifth among Major League relievers (min. 25.0 IP) in ERA, eighth in WHIP (0.95) and eighth in opponents’ average (.200). Of his 28 appearances, 23 were scoreless, which tied for third most in the Majors behind teammate Scott Barlow (25) and the Angels’ Mike Mayers (24). Holland finished the season with a 13.1-inning scoreless streak, which spanned his final 13 appearances from Aug. 26 through season’s end.

The 2020 season marked Holland’s second stint with the Royals, after spending his first six Major League seasons from 2010-15 in Kansas City, the franchise that selected him in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Holland ranks fourth in franchise history with 151 saves, behind only Jeff Montgomery (304), Dan Quisenberry (238) and Joakim Soria (162). His 81 career saves at Kauffman Stadium are third most in the 48-year history of the ballpark, trailing only Montgomery (131) and Quisenberry (113).

Holland is a three-time All-Star and owns 212 career saves and a 2.90 ERA (157 ER in 487.1 IP) over his 10 seasons in the Majors.

The Royals now have 38 players on their Major League Reserve List.

