Sedgwick County deputy involved in non-injury crash

A Sedgwick County deputy's patrol vehicle collided with an SUV Monday afternoon in east Wichita.
A Sedgwick County deputy's patrol vehicle collided with an SUV Monday afternoon in east Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County deputy’s patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle Monday afternoon in east Wichita.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to an officer in trouble call. The deputy was stopped southbound on Oliver with emergency equipment on. The deputy then entered the intersection and collided with a Nissan SUV that traveling eastbound.

Two people were in Nissan. Only the deputy was in the SUV. Again, no one was hurt.

