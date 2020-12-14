Snow returns to Kansas Monday night through Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on Tuesday.

Snow will begin in northwestern Kansas around 9-10 p.m. Monday. This will continue to move to the southeast, taking over most of western Kansas by late Tuesday morning. We could get a light rain/snow mix in central Kansas Tuesday morning, but snow will be possible by Tuesday afternoon. This will continue into the evening, ending by midnight.

By the time the snow stops, northwestern Kansas (Goodland and Colby) could get around 2-5″ of snow accumulation. The rest of western Kansas could get around 1-3″ of snow, while central Kansas will have lighter amounts with about a trace to 2″ by Tuesday night (Wichita will probably stay around an inch).

Lows will drop into the teens and 20s overnight with highs in the 20s and 30s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll stay chilly, with highs in the 30s once again Wednesday, but we’ll warm into the 40s on Thursday and into the 50s by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix in the morning, snow in the afternoon/evening. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. High: 35.

Tomorrow night: Snow ends. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 38.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 24 Sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 29 Sunny.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 32 Sunny.

