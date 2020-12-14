Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Barton County.

The sheriff’s office and the KBI ask for the public’s help in their efforts to find 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting.

“Whiting was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway,” the KBI said.

Whiting stands about 6′2 and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. The KBI said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

“Additionally, he has dementia and has a history of walking away from his home,” the KBI said.

If you see Whiting, or know wher he could be, call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

