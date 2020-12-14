Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Barton County

Statewide Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Carl Whiting, reported missing from Barton...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Carl Whiting, reported missing from Barton County, Kan.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Barton County.

The sheriff’s office and the KBI ask for the public’s help in their efforts to find 64-year-old Carl A. Whiting.

“Whiting was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway,” the KBI said.

Whiting stands about 6′2 and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. The KBI said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

Whiting is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. Whiting was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

“Additionally, he has dementia and has a history of walking away from his home,” the KBI said.

If you see Whiting, or know wher he could be, call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South central Kansas town to no longer be without grocery store
South central Kansas town to no longer be without grocery store
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck the Wichita area early Thursday morning.
Another earthquake rattles east Wichita
Gove County Sheriff Alan Weber fights COVID complications in Denver.
Gove County Sheriff continues to fight COVID-19 complications in Denver
More snow arrives tonight
Another winter storm takes aim on Kansas this weekend
Impressive snow last night, more on the way by Tuesday.
Snow winding down, skies clearing by afternoon

Latest News

Gove County Medical Center COVID unit in Quinter, Kansas
National report calls NW Kansas community ‘deadliest place in America’
Attorney General William Barr equates hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working...
Attorney General William Barr resigns, last day just before Christmas
A Sedgwick County deputy's patrol vehicle collided with an SUV Monday afternoon in east Wichita.
Sedgwick County deputy involved in non-injury crash
Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on...
Snow returns to Kansas Monday night through Tuesday