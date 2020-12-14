Gov. Laura Kelly names David Toland as lieutenant governor
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly names David Toland as her new lieutenant governor.
Toland currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce. He will continue to hold the role while serving as second-in-command under Gov. Kelly.
Last week, the governor appointed current Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to be Kansas’ next state treasurer. He will take the place of Jake LaTurner who is leaving next month to represent Kansas’ second district in Congress.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.