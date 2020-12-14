Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly names David Toland as lieutenant governor

David Toland
David Toland(kansascommerce.gov)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly names David Toland as her new lieutenant governor.

Toland currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce. He will continue to hold the role while serving as second-in-command under Gov. Kelly.

Last week, the governor appointed current Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to be Kansas’ next state treasurer. He will take the place of Jake LaTurner who is leaving next month to represent Kansas’ second district in Congress.

Press Conference: Lt. Governor Appointment Announcement

Join me live at 3 p.m. for a press conference where I’ll be announcing my appointment to fill the role of Kansas Lt. Governor.

Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Monday, December 14, 2020

