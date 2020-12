Week of December 14: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Senior Accountant | Great Plains Industries - GPI | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11347080 | Multiple additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and gpi.net/Careers including engineering, assembly, product technician, facility support

TUESDAY: Call Center Customer Account Specialist –Work From Home | Cox Communications, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11343495 | Multiple additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and jobs.coxenterprises.com including technical operations engineers, universal home technicians, outside sales, software engineers, sales managers

WEDNESDAY: Bus Operator | City of Wichita | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11211546 | Multiple additional positions are available at KansasWorks.com and Wichita.gov including bus mechanics, van drivers, building maintenance mechanics, utility workers, engineers

THURSDAY: Sheet Metal/Assembly | Etezazi Industries | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11343452 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com including CNC machine operator

FRIDAY: Bone Process Utility | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11342196 | Many additional positions available on KansasWorks.com and creekstonefarms.com including shipping related, maintenance mechanics, production, quality assurance

