1 killed in crash on I-135 in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a crash reported on Interstate 135 on the northside of Park City. Sedgwick County dispatch confirms the crash reported a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 15) was fatal.

As of 4:30 p.m., crews remained on scene at I-135 and mile marker 18, working to clear it. The Kansas Highway Patrol hasn’t yet confirmed the cause of the crash, but recent snowfall in the area did make for slick conditions. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information on what led up to the crash.

