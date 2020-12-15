12 Salvation Army Angel families get $100 Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand worth $1,200 to people in need, who picked up holiday gifts at the Salvation Army’s Angel distribution in Wichita.

Dustin DeVaughn and Eyewitness News this Morning Anchor Natalie Davis handed out twelve $100 bills.

One woman reacted physically with her shock and excitement, exclaiming, “Thank you! Wow! This is great!”

One after the other, each recipient was surprised by this extra gift they were not expecting. Everyone was grateful, but some were especially emotional about the helping hand extended to them.

One woman cried, saying her 16-year-old daughter could now get what she wanted for Christmas.

One person put it simply, saying, “Merry Christmas to you guys. That’s beautiful!”

Yes, giving is beautiful, whether you have a little or a lot.

If you’d like to support the Salvation Army with a monetary donation or your time, click here.

