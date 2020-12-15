Advertisement

25 displaced by apartment fire in SE Wichita

A fire to the Lincoln Meadows Apartments in southeast Wichita displaced 25 people Monday, Dec....
A fire to the Lincoln Meadows Apartments in southeast Wichita displaced 25 people Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured, but 25 people were displaced from their homes by a Monday evening apartment fire in southeast Wichita. A little after 6 p.m., Wichita fire crews responded to the fire reported at Lincoln Meadows Apartments, near Lincoln and South Webb Road.

The first crews to arrive found heavy fire and smoke. They called for more help and attacked the fire in an attic. Crews contained most of the fire to one unit, but there was water damage throughout. Everyone was able to get out of the burning building safely. The American Red Cross responded to assist those displaced by the fire.

The damage estimate includes about $250,000 to the building and another $100,000 to contents. Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

