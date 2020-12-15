Advertisement

Frontier to offer non-stop flight from Wichita to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines will add a black-footed ferret to the tail of one of its planes. (KGWN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Frontier Airlines will begin flying two weekly non-stop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas next year. The Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport made the announcement on Tuesday.

Flights begin March 12, 2021. The airlines will fly the direct routes on Mondays and Fridays. “Perfect for a weekend getaway,” said Valerie Wise, a spokesperson for the airport.

Tickets are available now for as low as $49 one-way or $98 roundtrip.

This will be Frontier’s second direct flight from Wichita. Its flight from Wichita to Denver was temporarily suspended but is expected to resume in March of 2021 as well. The flight marks the second direct flight from Wichita to Las Vegas. Allegiant Airlines also offers the option but on different days.

“A new air service is certainly welcome news during this pandemic,” said Wise. “We want to thank Frontier Airlines for being great partners with this airport and sticking with us.”

