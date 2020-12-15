Hutchinson man released from hospital after 2-months battle with COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man is home for the first time following a two-month-long hospital stay. We first told you about Bob Ratley in November and his battle with COVID-19.

Ratley was admitted to the hospital in October. He was quickly moved to the ICU, sedated, and put on a ventilator. After spending the first few weeks at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, he was then moved to Wichita. It was just last week that doctors removed the tracheostomy tube, and Ratley was able to breathe on his one.

Over the last few days, Ratley has been in rehab to build up his strength to walk on his own after being bedridden for two months. He said doctors told him it could be two to four months before he is fully recovered. He now hopes his experience will illustrate just how serious the virus is and what can be done to prevent it.

“A lot of people don’t take this very seriously but if you go through what I’ve gone through, you’ll definitely this serious. I’d hate to see anybody go through this but definitely wear a mask. Don’t try to be a John Wayne or a hero. Wear a mask and save lives,” Ratley said.

Returning home after 62 days in the hospital, Ratley said the first thing he is going to do is kiss his house and hug his dog. During the last two months, Bob and his family received an outpouring of support from the community. Find more details on this GoFundMe: Bob Ratley needs our help.

