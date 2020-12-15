Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mayor of Dodge City, Joyce Warshaw, submitted her resignation on Tuesday. The Dodge City City Commission confirmed it and administrative staff received a formal letter of resignation, effective immediately.

Warshaw issued the following statement on Facebook:

“I am sure many people already know but I want to let everyone know that I have officially resigned from the Mayorship and the City Commission. I don’t feel safe anymore due to some people’s actions and words...BUT that does not take away from the fact that I truly love Dodge City and will always call it home. I have no regrets with any of my decisions for Dodge City or any of my actions. Dodge is a fabulous place to live, work, play and raise a family. It has been the source of my many wonderful memories and no one can take that away from me. I wish all of Dodge City the very best and understand that 2020 has been challenging for all of us and perhaps is the source of some of the hate...so let’s put it behind us and bring on a better year in 2021!!!!!! Thank you”

I am sure many people already know but I want to let everyone know that I have officially resigned from the Mayorship... Posted by Joyce Dunbar Warshaw on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Warshaw now joins a growing number of public officials who have stepped down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining commissioners will have 60 days from the formal notice of Warshaw’s resignation to appoint, by majority vote, a person to fill her vacancy, per Kansas State Statutes.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.