Kansas reports more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,724 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths. The state also reported 95 new hospitalizations since Friday and a monthly positive percentage of 16.1%.

Sedgwick County is reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday and no new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to trend down, now at 17%. That number was 23% just about a month ago.

Hospitalizations in the county remain flat. There are a total of 240 patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center; that’s down one from last week. Seventy-six of these are in the ICU, also down, but by 2. The Area Hospital Status Assessment still lists the situation as critical.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.