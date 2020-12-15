Advertisement

Operation Holiday begins distribution this week

By John Boyd
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Operation Holiday, the region’s largest holiday assistance program, will begin distributing food, food vouchers, kids coats, blankets and more to thousands of low-income families this week.

HumanKind Ministries says it’s using a new drive-thru format at Towne West due to the pandemic. Because of this, and the limited stock this year, only those who have applied and scheduled pick-up times will be accommodated.

The organization s working with Toys for Tots to provide toys for all children ages 14 and younger whose families applied for assistance through Operation Holiday.

HumanKind says it needs volunteers to help with distribution. The organization will provide masks and face shields for volunteers and enforce social distancing.

Volunteer opportunities are available for groups or individuals, and several roles have yet to be filled both indoors and outdoors. You can sign up to volunteer, and fill out an online waiver here: www.humankindwichita.org/volunteer This must be done before going to the warehouse.

HumanKind Ministries says they’re still low on new blankets and new children’s coats (especially sizes 2T-youth small) to meet his year’s need.

Donations can be brought to the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne West through Saturday between 9am-6pm.

Monetary donations can be made online at www.OperationHoliday.org

