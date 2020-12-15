Advertisement

Snow ends, then we get warmer

Light snow will continue through the rest of the evening, but warmer weather will take over through the rest of the week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow will continue through the rest of the evening, but warmer weather will take over through the rest of the week.

Snow showers will end in western Kansas early this evening but they will linger across central Kansas through around midnight. Visibility will be low as the snow falls, reduced to under a mile at times. Conditions will improve for morning commutes on Wednesday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens and 20s. Tomorrow, with a sunny sky, we will have highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will help to melt some of today’s snow.

We’ll get warmer through the rest of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 40s Thursday through Saturday and into the 50s Sunday through the start of the next work week. We’ll stay sunny through then as well.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow ends. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 37.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 24.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 48.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 28 Sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 32 Sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 30 Sunny and breezy.

