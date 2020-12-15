Advertisement

Snow to pick up for eastern Kansas later Tuesday

Tuesday (12.15.20) snowfall forecast
Tuesday (12.15.20) snowfall forecast(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says a winter storm will continue to plow across Kansas through this evening. The heaviest snow has already fallen over parts of the west where roads are snow-packed and icy. The eastern half of our state will see light to moderate snow until midnight, causing a few slick spots. Those on the roads tonight and early Wednesday should allow extra time for travel.

Snowfall totals should end up in the 2-to-4-inch range across western Kansas, while parts of the central and east, could pick-up an inch or two.

Skies will clear for western Kansas overnight while clouds hang tough over the east. Wind chills early Wednesday will tumble into the single digits west,  and mid to upper teens east. Bundle-up tomorrow morning. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 30s south and west to around 40 for northeastern Kansas.

Kansans should be prepared to wake up to single-digit wind chills Wednesday morning.
Kansans should be prepared to wake up to single-digit wind chills Wednesday morning.(KWCH)

Warmer weather returns to the state by week’s end when highs will top-out in the mid to upper 40s. Any snow on the ground will be history by the weekend, if not sooner, as temperatures soar into the 50s by Sunday.

