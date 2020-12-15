Advertisement

WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Conservationists call it a turtle tsunami.

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video this week showing tens of thousands of wiggling giant South American river turtle hatchlings breaking out of their shells in recent weeks.

“Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later,” said a release from the WCS.

A tweet from the organization said another 8,000 hatched on Dec. 1.

The WCS Brazil is managing the mass hatchings of the endangered species and protecting the hatching beaches.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is most fragile phase,” according to Said Camila Ferrara with WCS Brazil.

“In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The hatchings took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve.

The giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Gove County Medical Center COVID unit in Quinter, Kansas
Gove County health professionals discuss COVID-19 cases, deaths following national report
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Kansas health workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

BBB interview
BBB: Watch out for fraudulent delivery notices
COVID-19: Ready to Recover
Doctors, nurses with Wesley Medical Center get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 survivor leaves Hutchinson hospital
Hutchinson man released from hospital after 2-months battle with COVID-19
Operation Holiday
Operation Holiday distribution begins
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’