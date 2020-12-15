Advertisement

Wichita City Council approves funding for $20 million transportation center

Space near Riverfront Stadium in Wichita's Delano District will be home to a $20 million transportation center.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting Tuesday (Dec. 15) approved funding for a $20 million transportation center in the city’s Delano District. With a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, the city’s public works department will begin the design process. The goal is to improve Wichita’s public transportation system. The city received the grant from the department of transportation last month. The center will be just west of Riverfront Stadium in Delano.

“The Multi-Model Center will handle connections from commuter service to the downtown circulator and transfer points to routes serving education and employment locations,” the city explained. “The Center is key to the growth of the West Bank area of the Arkansas River.”

The transportation center will include about 500 parking spaces, space for Wichita’s bike-share program and charging areas for a portion of Wichita Transit’s electric bus fleet.

The city explained that funding for the project was originally included in the Adopted 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

