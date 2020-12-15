Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm will move through the state today. While most Kansans will witness a low impact from snowfall, parts of northwest and southwest Kansas will see a moderate impact.

Light to moderate snow over western Kansas will spread east today, arriving in the Wichita area this area this afternoon and lasting through the evening. 2-4 inches of accumulation is expected over western Kansas, while central and eastern Kansas will pick-up an inch or two of snowfall. The heaviest snow will fall over the northwest corner of the state where up to half a foot of accumulation is expected.

After a quiet morning commute, even though we are only expecting an inch or two of snowfall in the Wichita area, most or all of it will fall during the afternoon and evening drive. Expect slushy to snow-packed roads this evening in south-central Kansas.

Warmer weather returns to the state by the end of week as highs top-out in the 40s. Any snow on the ground in your backyard will be history by the weekend, if not sooner, as temperatures trend into the 50s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; snow during the afternoon. Wind: E/NE 10-15. High: 34.

Tonight: Evening snow, then clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 23.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; milder.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 28. Windy with a sun and cloud mix.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 26. Sunny.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; milder.

Mon: High: 56. Low: 33. Mostly sunny, staying mild.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.