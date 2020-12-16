Advertisement

AARP: More than half of family caregivers expect to change holiday traditions

(KSFY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a survey done by the AARP, the group said that 64% of family caregivers expect to change their typical holiday traditions due to the pandemic.

The AARP is suggesting families continue with traditions like decorating for the holidays and cooking favorite meals or treats to fend off the holiday blues. They also suggest shipping the treats to family members.

You can follow this blog offering other holiday tradition ideas here.

AARP also has resources for family caregivers available. Free resources can be found at aarp.org/caregiving and mental health resources at aarp.org/mentalhealth. A Family Caregivers Support Group can also be found on Facebook, as well as a hotline at 1-877-333-5885.

