Council IV, Gilbert lead Wichita State over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Ricky Council IV had 13 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State narrowly beat Tulsa 69-65 in an American Athletic Conference opener. Alterique Gilbert added 13 points for the Shockers (2-2, 1-0). Trey Wade chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler had 10 points. Brandon Rachal had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-1). Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Curtis Haywood II had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers return home to face in-state NCAA Division II opponent Emporia State on Friday (Dec. 18) before hitting the road for their second conference game next Tuesday (Dec. 22) at South Florida.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.