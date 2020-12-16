Advertisement

Council IV, Gilbert lead Wichita State over Tulsa

Tyson Etienne vs OSU
Tyson Etienne vs OSU(Wichita State)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Ricky Council IV had 13 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State narrowly beat Tulsa 69-65 in an American Athletic Conference opener. Alterique Gilbert added 13 points for the Shockers (2-2, 1-0). Trey Wade chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler had 10 points. Brandon Rachal had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-1). Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Curtis Haywood II had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Shockers return home to face in-state NCAA Division II opponent Emporia State on Friday (Dec. 18) before hitting the road for their second conference game next Tuesday (Dec. 22) at South Florida.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Gove County Medical Center COVID unit in Quinter, Kansas
Gove County health professionals discuss COVID-19 cases, deaths following national report
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Kansas health workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine, urge public to follow

Latest News

Charles Koch Arena
More fans allowed at upcoming Wichita State basketball games
Royals sign Greg Holland
Tyson Etienne vs OSU
Etienne honored by AAC
After abrupt end to season, Wichita Cowboys take 2nd place at Nationals
After abrupt end to season, Wichita Cowboys take 2nd place at Nationals