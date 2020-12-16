Bright skies, but cold today, then warmer weather tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is in our rear-view mirror, but today will remain unseasonably cold with afternoon temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Gray skies will eventually turn blue across Kansas and the sunshine will help return most roads to normal driving conditions.

Warmer and worry-free weather is on tap the rest of the week. Temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s along with some sunshine will erode the snowpack. Even warmer temperatures this weekend will melt all the snow across the state.

Does that mean we will not have a white Christmas? Not necessarily. The long-range outlook into late next week remains active. While the chance is small, a potential weather maker may bring some snow to the state just in time for Santa.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 37.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 32.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; milder.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 28. Windy with a sun and cloud mix.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 26. Sunny.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; milder.

Mon: High: 56. Low: 33. Mostly sunny, staying mild.

