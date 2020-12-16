Drier, warmer, rest of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says no more flakes for a while, the worst of this week’s weather is behind us, it’ll be smooth sailing thru early next week.

We’ll see lots of stars tonight under a clear/mostly clear sky. Lows will tumble into the teens and 20s statewide.

Look for mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs ranging from around 40, where there’s still snow to melt, to the upper 40s to around 50 elsewhere. Wind speeds should be under 20 mph.

Strong southerly winds will be cranking up Friday, with gusts topping 35 mph at times, causing temps to soar into the low to mid 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-December.

A sharp, Arctic cold front is expected to move through our region mid Christmas week. Behind the front temps will tumble hard, with afternoon highs falling into the 20s and 30s Thursday and Friday.

Our weekend will be dry and mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s or lower 50s

Will the potent cold front bring Kansas a white Christmas? Not necessarily, right now the long-range forecast is active, but dry, meaning bitter cold for Santa, but not too many flakes.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; warmer. Wind: W/S 5-10. High: 46.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, warmer.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, colder.