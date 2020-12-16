Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

