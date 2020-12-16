Advertisement

‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts

A father and daughter build a snowman.
A father and daughter build a snowman.(Jason Old)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLES TOWN W.Va. (Gray News) - A West Virginia superintendent wanted to make sure children got to enjoy a day of snow on Wednesday instead of school by canceling in-person and virtual classes.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson released a letter explaining his decision to cancel classes for the day, stressing the importance of making memories with family.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds,” Gibson said. “A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life.”

Gibson cited the stresses that have come with losing many of the things in daily life people have become accustomed to amid the COVID-19 pandemic in making her decision.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year,” Gibson said.

The superintendent encouraged parents and guardians to take pictures of their children while they enjoyed a day of sledding, hot chocolate and cozy fires.

“We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for tomorrow...go build a snowman.”

Posted by Jefferson County Schools, WV on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

