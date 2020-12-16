Advertisement

Gordon leads young K-State to 74-65 win in Big 12 opener

Five Wildcats scored in double digits as Kansas State picked up their second win of the season...
Five Wildcats scored in double digits as Kansas State picked up their second win of the season Friday night, 76-75 over Milwaukee.(Scott Weaver, Kansas State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points, making all 11 free throws, Kansas State made seven of eight from the line in the last 41 seconds, turning aside a late Iowa State surge 74-65 in a Big 12 Conference opener. Gordon also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Kansas State started three true freshman in a Big 12 game for the first time and the trio came through. Davion Bradford scored 14 points, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel each added eight points with three steals. Rasir Bolton paced the Cyclones with 19 points. Tyler Harris added 10.

The Wildcats will look to build off the strong conference start with a tough challenge Saturday (Dec. 19) at home against No. 2 Baylor, among the early favorites to win the Big 12.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

