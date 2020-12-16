Advertisement

INTRUST Bank Arena to begin welcoming fans again in early 2021

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning in 2021, fans will be allowed back into INTRUST Bank Arena.

The arena was granted 11.5% capacity for Wichita Thunder games by the Sedgwick County Health Department.

“Fans returning to the arena can expect to experience a new customer journey as substantive practices, protocols and technologies are being implemented,” a release read.

The arena will require face masks, six-foot distancing between groups, a clear bag policy, and self-service ticket scanning and concession purchases.

Other measures, such as plexiglass shields, social distancing signage and strict hygiene and disinfecting procedures will also be implemented.

Fans will be allowed back in starting with the Wichita Thunder’s home opener on Jan. 1.

Other sporting events, such as Wichita State basketball games, have also been granted some fan capacity.

