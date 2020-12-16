K-State withdraws bowl selection due to COVID-19, pauses activities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football has withdrew from their bowl selection after pausing activities due to recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing.

A release from the K-State Athletic Department said that the team wouldn’t have enough players to practice for and play in a bowl game later this month.

“It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said in the release.

The team ended their season with a 4-6 overall record.

