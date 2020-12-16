KBI: Son struck mother’s car in Linn County twice, killing her

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Gannett woman was killed in Linn County Tuesday afternoon after her son intentionally struck her with his pickup truck, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

According to a release, Charlotte Grimes, 70, was intentionally struck twice in a passenger car by her son, James Allen, 42, a half mile south of 1800 Rd. on Keitel Rd. in Parker. The KBI said that the man turned his pickup and struck his mother’s car intentionally a second time.

After leaving on foot, Allen came back in a different vehicle when EMS responded to the scene. Allen was transports to a hospital with minor injuries but was later arrested for second-degree murder and book into jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations is assisting along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

