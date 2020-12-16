Part-time medical clinic to open at Valley Center High School

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - A part-time medical clinic will open at Valley Center High School next year.

The clinic is scheduled to open in January and will operate similar to a walk-in clinic.

Insurance and Medicaid payments will be accepted.

A release by Valley Center Schools said that clinic can provide services for COVID-19, sports-related injuries, and other illnesses.

