Advertisement

Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on...
Snow returns with another round of winter weather in KS

Latest News

AARP: More than half of family caregivers expect to change holiday traditions
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Kansas Coronavirus Advisory Council deciding which groups to receive COVID-19 vaccine next
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill