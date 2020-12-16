Quiet, but cold morning for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is in our rear-view mirror, but area roads are icy in spots so please travel with care. It is also a cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens. A light west breeze is making it feel even colder as some wind chills near zero.

Under a partly cloudy to most sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 30s this afternoon, or several degrees below normal.

Warmer and worry-free weather is on tap the rest of the week. Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with some sunshine will erode the snowpack. Even warmer temperatures this weekend will melt all the snow across the state.

Does that mean we will not have a white Christmas? Not necessarily. The long-range outlook into late next week remains active. While the chance is small, a potential weather maker may bring some snow to the state just in time for Santa.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 37.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; milder. Wind: W/S 5-10. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 30. Windy with a sun and cloud mix.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 26. Sunny.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 34. Mostly sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 35. Mostly sunny and mild.

