Advertisement

Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By JOSEPH PISANI
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, the biggest drop in seven months, and a sign Americans held back on spending during the start of the holiday shopping season.

The U.S. Commerce Department also revised October’s number, saying on Wednesday that retail sales actually fell 0.1% that month, instead of rising 0.3% as it previously reported.

Americans have cut back on spending after losing a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks that expired over the summer. A surge in coronavirus infections nationwide is also keeping Americans from spending.

Shoppers mostly stayed home on Black Friday, which is typically the busiest day of the holiday shopping season. Crowds at malls and stores were thin after health officials warned people not to shop in person. Retailers followed suit by putting their best deals online. Half as many people shopped inside stores this Black Friday than last year, according to retail data company Sensormatic Solutions.

The Commerce Department said the biggest drop in sales was at department stores, down 7.7% last month. Sales also fell at clothing and electronic stores.

Wednesday’s report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending. Services such as haircuts and hotel stays, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic, are not included.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on...
Snow returns with another round of winter weather in KS

Latest News

AARP: More than half of family caregivers expect to change holiday traditions
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Kansas Coronavirus Advisory Council deciding which groups to receive COVID-19 vaccine next
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill