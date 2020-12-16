Advertisement

Salina adds law enforcement citizen review board

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina City Commission on Monday voted in favor of adding a new law enforcement citizen review board. This comes as communities around the U.S. continue to seek police reform.

The Sunflower Coalition in Salina first proposed the idea for the board’s formation. Saline Police Chief Brad Nelson said the board will serve as a tool to help citizens in Salina feel more confident about law enforcement in the city. He said the board will allow for more transparency and accountability.

“It’s a nationwide thing and I understand. It’s just for folks to make sure that their police department is doing the proper things and that they’re viewing these complaints properly and that the citizens are aware of how they’re being reviewed and how we reach certain decisions,” Chief Nelson said. And again to have some type of oversite from the community that we serve, and I believe that’s very important.”

Chief Nelson said the board likely will begin meeting early next year, but it remains to be determined who will serve on the obard.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Gove County Medical Center COVID unit in Quinter, Kansas
Gove County health professionals discuss COVID-19 cases, deaths following national report
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Kansas health workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine, urge public to follow

Latest News

airline map
Frontier non-stop service between Wichita and Las Vegas begins March 12
Wichita bar
Wichita bars amend lawsuit; target curfew, health officer
Blu Nightclub in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita bar owners amend lawsuit, target curfew, health officer
Dunbar Theater
Wichita City Council votes to renovate Dunbar Theatre into community center