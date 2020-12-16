Salina adds law enforcement citizen review board

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina City Commission on Monday voted in favor of adding a new law enforcement citizen review board. This comes as communities around the U.S. continue to seek police reform.

The Sunflower Coalition in Salina first proposed the idea for the board’s formation. Saline Police Chief Brad Nelson said the board will serve as a tool to help citizens in Salina feel more confident about law enforcement in the city. He said the board will allow for more transparency and accountability.

“It’s a nationwide thing and I understand. It’s just for folks to make sure that their police department is doing the proper things and that they’re viewing these complaints properly and that the citizens are aware of how they’re being reviewed and how we reach certain decisions,” Chief Nelson said. And again to have some type of oversite from the community that we serve, and I believe that’s very important.”

Chief Nelson said the board likely will begin meeting early next year, but it remains to be determined who will serve on the obard.

