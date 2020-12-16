Advertisement

Welcome home Sweet-Pea: Chihuahua missing for 5 years is found

She was well-cared for
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.(Source: DHSS, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on...
Snow returns with another round of winter weather in KS

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden calls transportation nominee Buttigieg ‘a new voice’
A father and daughter build a snowman.
‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home