4You: Wichita police helps to make sure area children have a merry Christmas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The Wichita Police Department is doing its part in helping to make sure several area children have a merry Christmas. WPD posted photos of Officer West and Officer Johnson shopping for children at Harbor House and the Family Crisis Center.

WSU Tech congratulates its newest group of practical nurse graduates with a tradition dating back nearly a century. During Tuesday’s graduation, the university partook in a pinning ceremony, which originated in the 1860s when the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightengale, was awarded the Red Cross of St. George. By 1916, the ceremony of “pinning” nursing graduates became normal practice.

The faculty at Derby’s Park Hill Elementary school is bringing Christmas cheer to their students, continuing to learn remotely. Park Hill Principal Gretchen Pontious went the extra mile, dressing up as an Elf on the Shelf and posing for photos around the school to send to students.

